Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Bicyclist seriously hurt in vehicle collision in south Fargo

Authorities say no citations were issued.
(KSNB)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo Police say they were called to the intersection of 30th Ave. S. and 42nd St. S., just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a vehicle and bicycle colliding.

Once on the scene, officers found the bicyclist, who was seriously hurt. The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say no citations were issued.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo crash
Update: Driver runs red light in fatal 3-vehicle crash in West Fargo
Breanna Ziegler (left) Beatris Decoteau
Amber Alert cancelled, 3-year-old found safe
Clay Co. crash
UPDATE: 18-year-old woman dies at scene of crash in rural Clay County
Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges after she allegedly posed as a student at three Boston high...
Woman accused of posing as student at three high schools
Plane crash graphic
UPDATE: Identity of man who died in Polk Co. airplane crash is released

Latest News

Fargo Public Schools
FEA says: Fargo School Board trying to get rid of protected times is frustrating teachers
Boat on Lake
MN DNR to crack down on impaired boating over holiday weekend
Creating a safe environment for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients on the 4th of July
Creating a safe environment for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients on the 4th of July
Weather at 10:00PM KVLY June 29