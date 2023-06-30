Bicyclist seriously hurt in vehicle collision in south Fargo
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo Police say they were called to the intersection of 30th Ave. S. and 42nd St. S., just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a vehicle and bicycle colliding.
Once on the scene, officers found the bicyclist, who was seriously hurt. The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say no citations were issued.
