701 Day celebrates North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -It’s a celebration. 701 Day is this Saturday at Broadway Square.

The day is meant to celebrate everything the state of North Dakota has to offer. The event will be filled with live entertainment and lots of activities. RDO will have a big, green tractor on display to highlight North Dakota’s agricultural industry.

Guests will also get the chance to screenprint their own t-shirts. Free giveaways will be given throughout the day,.

701 Day is at Broadways Square from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

