Water activities “on hold” at summer camp where 13-year-old died in boating accident

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Leadership at Camp Cherith have decided to limit waterfront activities following a boating accident where a young camper was killed last week. The camps are continuing as scheduled, but they say tubing and waterskiing are on hold.

A boating accident ended the life of 13-year-old Benjamin Rennie, who is from the Andover/Coon Rapids, Minnesota area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says Rennie died after falling off a tube while attending Camp Cherith, and was accidentally hit by a boat driven by a camp counselor.

The boy was riding an inner tube with another camper when they fell into the water. Officials say, as the boat circled around to pick them up, Benjamin was pulled under the water and hit by the boat’s propeller. Law enforcement say it appears to be a horrible accident.

The woman driving the boat was a 27-year-old Fargo woman who is a staff member at the camp. According to the camp’s website, many of the counselors are former Cherith campers who return as adults to connect with the next generation of campers.

June 18-23 was ‘Boys Week 1′ at Camp Cherith. ‘Girls Week 1′ is scheduled to run through June 30.

