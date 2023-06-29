Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

WATCH: Helicopter crew rescues firefighters stranded when rescue boat goes over falls

A rescue worker rappels from a helicopter to rescue 2 firefighters stranded in the Passaic River trying to help a contractor. (WABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Two firefighters involved in a rescue effort in a New Jersey river became stranded themselves when their boat went over a waterfall, but a state police helicopter crew was eventually able to bring the pair to safety.

No injuries were reported in either of Wednesday’s rescues in the Passaic River, authorities said.

The Clifton firefighters were among emergency responders who were helping three people stuck in two boats on the river around 3 p.m. when their rescue boat plunged over the falls at Dundee Dam in Clifton and into the river below. A third firefighter who was in the rescue boat managed to get out before it went over the falls, authorities said.

The state police helicopter soon arrived and crews began extracting the firefighters, who were stuck in the partially submerged boat in the river’s swift currents. The first rescue was done quickly as a rescuer repelled down about 100 feet (about 30 meters) to bring one person to safety, but the second took a little longer as rescuers had some troubles reaching the second firefighter.

The people who the firefighters had been helping were part of a small team of contractors working on a construction project upstream, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo crash
Update: Driver runs red light in fatal 3-vehicle crash in West Fargo
GoFundMe for Eric Crabtree who was involved in an accident where a tire exploded.
Man badly injured while airing up truck tire that exploded in Becker County
Plane crash graphic
Man dies in Polk Co. airplane crash
Fleet Farm logo
Court upholds Attorney General Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
UPDATE: Body of 35-year-old found in chest freezer in Biwabik home

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking ex-President Donald Trump’s media company public
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, says race cannot be a factor
A rescue worker rappels from a helicopter to rescue 2 firefighters stranded in the Passaic...
WATCH: First responders airlifted from river
LNL: Supreme Court rules that colleges must stop considering the race of applicants for admission