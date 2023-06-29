USDA awards grants to expand North Dakota’s meat processing capacity
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded a combined total of $25,834,000 through the Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program which provides grant funding to intermediary lenders who finance or plan to finance the start-up, development, operations, and processing of meat and poultry.
U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer said the funding is distributed as follows:
- $15,000,000 to the Oyate Community Development Corporation
- $10,000,000 to the Rural Development Finance Corporation
- $834,000 to the Farmers Union Foundation
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.