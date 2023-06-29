Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

USDA awards grants to expand North Dakota’s meat processing capacity

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded a combined total of $25,834,000 through the Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program which provides grant funding to intermediary lenders who finance or plan to finance the start-up, development, operations, and processing of meat and poultry.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer said the funding is distributed as follows:

  • $15,000,000 to the Oyate Community Development Corporation
  • $10,000,000 to the Rural Development Finance Corporation
  • $834,000 to the Farmers Union Foundation

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo crash
Update: Driver runs red light in fatal 3-vehicle crash in West Fargo
Clay Co. crash
UPDATE: 18-year-old woman dies at scene of crash in rural Clay County
GoFundMe for Eric Crabtree who was involved in an accident where a tire exploded.
Man badly injured while airing up truck tire that exploded in Becker County
Breanna Ziegler (left) Beatris Decoteau
Amber Alert cancelled, 3-year-old found safe
Emergency crews searching the Red River near Elm Street and 4th Avenue South in Fargo.
Man’s body recovered from the Red River between Fargo and Moorhead

Latest News

UPDATE: Identity of man who died in Polk Co. airplane crash is released
Amber Alert cancelled, 3-year-old found safe
Concept proposals 'Sky B' and 'Esker C1' for Region 4 – “Endless Sky - Dynamic Layers" (final...
Large-scale sculptures to be placed in rural North Dakota
Bongards Creameries logo
Bongards announces $125 million expansion at Perham plant