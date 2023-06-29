USDA awards grants to expand North Dakota’s meat processing capacity

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded a combined total of $25,834,000 through the Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program which provides grant funding to intermediary lenders who finance or plan to finance the start-up, development, operations, and processing of meat and poultry.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer said the funding is distributed as follows:

$15,000,000 to the Oyate Community Development Corporation

$10,000,000 to the Rural Development Finance Corporation

$834,000 to the Farmers Union Foundation

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.