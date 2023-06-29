UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody in Bismarck following standoff

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE 8 P.M.: Bismarck Police said they took 37-year-old Nicholas Wessels of Bismarck into custody following a roughly five-hour standoff Thursday, after they said he hid in an apartment that did not belong to him.

Police said Wessels was wanted in connection to a Stalking and Terrorizing incident allegedly committed towards an ex-girlfriend.

Officers with Bismarck Police Department conducted surveillance on a residence in the 2400 block of N 4th Street. Police said officers watched Wessels exit that residence and drive away in a car, and surveillance was resumed.

Investigators said Wessels was followed to an address in the 3200 block of E Thayer Ave where witnesses informed officers that he kicked in a door to an apartment that did not belong to him around 2:00 p.m.

West Dakota SWAT and Negotiators were called to the scene around 2:40 p.m. and numerous attempts were made to get Wessels to exit the apartment. Police said by around 4:30 p.m. the entire apartment complex was cleared of residents, except the apartment Wessels was in.

Police said around 7:00 p.m., Wessels was located in a bedroom with camera equipment and was taken into custody. He was transported to Burleigh Morton Detention Center and held there awaiting formal charges.

Investigators said no one was hurt.

Bismarck Police thanked assisting agencies and the public for their support and cooperation.

UPDATE 7:30 P.M.: Bismarck Police said the subject has been safely taken into custody in the 3200 Blk of E Thayer Ave. There is still a large police presence in the area but there is no longer an active scene. Police said information will be released shortly and officers will be clearing the area.

ORIGINAL STORY: Bismarck police are currently dealing with a barricaded subject on the 3200 block of East Thayer Avenue.

Police say a perimeter has been set up around an apartment building and a person is barricaded inside the building. Police have evacuated residents inside the building where the barricaded subject is.

A SWAT team and hostage negotiators are currently on the scene, and police are asking people to use alternate routes at this time.

We’ll bring you updates as we learn more.

Barricaded subject ongoing (Photo courtesy of Tanner Rausch)

