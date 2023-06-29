Update: Driver runs red light in fatal 3-vehicle crash in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a crash in West Fargo, Wednesday night. Another person was also seriously injured.

It happened around 9:23 p.m., June 28, at 9th Street E. and 19th Avenue E. That’s just north of I-94.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a car was crossing at the intersection when a van, driven by Sabastijan Tahirovic, 30, of Fargo, ran a red light at a high rate of speed. The van struck the car on the driver’s side, pushing it into an unattended pickup truck. The truck later landed in the Blarney Stone parking lot while the other two vehicles came to a rest on the curb on 19th Avenue E.

A 28-year-old woman from Bemidji was the driver of the car. The West Fargo Police and West Fargo Fire departments deployed life-saving measures, but the woman died on the scene.

Tahirovic was also treated on the scene before being taken to a Fargo Hospital. His injuries are serious, but are not life-threatening. Highway Patrol says charges are pending against Tahirovic.

No word on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.