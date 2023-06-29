Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Update: Driver runs red light in fatal 3-vehicle crash in West Fargo

It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of 19th Ave. E. and 9th St. E.
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Kortney Lockey, Justin Betti and Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a crash in West Fargo, Wednesday night. Another person was also seriously injured.

It happened around 9:23 p.m., June 28, at 9th Street E. and 19th Avenue E. That’s just north of I-94.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a car was crossing at the intersection when a van, driven by Sabastijan Tahirovic, 30, of Fargo, ran a red light at a high rate of speed. The van struck the car on the driver’s side, pushing it into an unattended pickup truck. The truck later landed in the Blarney Stone parking lot while the other two vehicles came to a rest on the curb on 19th Avenue E.

A 28-year-old woman from Bemidji was the driver of the car. The West Fargo Police and West Fargo Fire departments deployed life-saving measures, but the woman died on the scene.

Tahirovic was also treated on the scene before being taken to a Fargo Hospital. His injuries are serious, but are not life-threatening. Highway Patrol says charges are pending against Tahirovic.

No word on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundMe for Eric Crabtree who was involved in an accident where a tire exploded.
Man badly injured while airing up truck tire that exploded in Becker County
Plane crash graphic
Man dies in Polk Co. airplane crash
Fleet Farm logo
Court upholds Attorney General Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
UPDATE: Body of 35-year-old found in chest freezer in Biwabik home

Latest News

Valley Today 6am Part 1 – June 29
Valley Today Fast Track – June 29
AMBER ALERT: Toddler possibly in danger, woman on the run
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - June 29
Valley Today Weather – June 29