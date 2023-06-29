Suicidal calls for service on the rise in the FM area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Mental health is an ongoing problem that communities face across the region. Locally, police departments continue to deal with an influx of calls for service related to a mentally impaired individual

The Moorhead Police Department responds to one to two calls a day for a person in a mental crisis. On average, there are about 200 suicidal response calls a year in Moorhead. Last year, there were 250 calls and so far this year, there have been 187 calls that have been classified as suicidal. Captain Deric Swenson, the public information officer for the Moorhead Police Department, says it’s often very difficult to classify the calls.

“The calls can come in as a disturbance to domestic to a loud noise complaint, " he said.

Swenson adds that because the calls for service can come in different types, it takes longer to connect individuals going through a mental crisis to the proper resources.

“It could be an hour wait. That ties up the person waiting. It ties up that officer that may have to stay with that person for an hour, " he said. “The other option is they go to the emergency department and it ties them up for several hours.”

Swenson questions if law enforcement is the appropriate response for these types of calls.

“If someone is suicidal and angry, do the police really need to respond to that if they are by themselves,” he said. “At that point, are we de-escalate that with our presence or are we going to escalate with our presence? There’s the balance there we have to consider.”

Swenson says the department is working with Clay County Social Services to find a solution including evaluating the number of calls for service to come up with a plan. Although, he says a fix to the problem will not happen overnight.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski agrees more action is needed to bring down the number of calls for response to a mental health crisis.

In 2020, the FPD responded to 1,450 calls related to a suicidal person. That number increased by 50, each year., in 2021 and 2022. So far in the first half of 2023, there have been roughly 688 calls. Officers responded to 858 total calls for all mental health crisis situations.

Zibolski says many of the calls involve officers interacting with some of the same individuals on a regular basis. He says more help is needed to keep these individuals from having reoccurring crisis situations.

“A lot of these people, especially the suicidal ones, we’ve had the same people in the same shift go out and try to commit suicide. We stop them. We’ve taken them to the hospital. They’ve been evaluated and been let back out,” he said. “An hour later they’re trying to commit suicide again and we again have to intervene. Where is the back-end service? Where is the long-term treatment for people with chronic mental health?”

Although the calls for service are continuing to go up, Zibolski says the number of committed suicides has gone down.

“It peaked In 2021. We had 13 suicides compared to 8 in 2020. In 2022, we had 7, and year to date we have had 5 completed suicides,” he said.

Zibolski says the department is working with a local organization called Credible Minds to help provide additional resources. Although, he says it may take legislative assistance to further help fight the crisis.

Just like Fargo and Moorhead, West Fargo has seen an increase in the number of calls. Assistant Police Chief Pete Neilsen says the increase is largely due to the increased city population.

There were 66 threats of suicide officers responded to in 2021. Out of those, 47 attempted or completed the act. In 2022, the response calls jumped to 80, while there were 47 attempted or completed. In the last six months, there have already been 36 calls for service and 21 attempts or completions.

Assistant Chief Nielsen says their officers undergo extensive training when they join the force and on a yearly basis.

”Officers have to go through certain training to be able to deal with those types of situations and to train the officers so they know what they are looking at and know what they are dealing with and to refer these individuals out to other types of resources outside of the police department,” he said.

If you know anyone who is suffering from a mental health crisis, help is available by dialing 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Hotline.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.