Sanford files countersuit against Monarch regarding disposal of medical waste

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health filed a countersuit Thursday against Monarch regarding disposal of medical waste. We told you about Monarch’s lawsuit against Sanford on Monday. Monarch is saying Sanford inappropriately handled medical waste. Sanford is now saying, in part, “The lawsuit is simply a retaliation for the warranted termination of the parties’ contract and a desperate attempt by monarch to distract from its own failures.”

Monarch Waste Technologies is a company that disposes of Sanford Health’s medical waste, like infectious and biohazardous material. Monarch is suing Sanford and a company overseen by Sanford, Healthcare Environmental Services, otherwise known as HES or HESI, for inappropriate handling and delivery of regulated medical waste.

A lawsuit filed in Cass County district court says HES, and by extension Sanford Health, engaged in “surreptitious activities early in the morning, before Monarch staff arrived, designed to falsely show that Monarch has mismanaged the medical waste at the treatment facility.” Monarch says HES violated state law by delivering a “human torso concealed in a plastic container” to Monarch. Monarch also says a HES employee signed the delivery documents for receipt of the torso, which should have been done by a Monarch employee. Valley News Live sister-station KFYR asked the CEO of Monarch if they ever deal with human remains.

“Never, it’s against protocols, it’s against every part of regulations as we run facilities throughout the country. Typically, recognizable body parts that big, like a torso with things cut off, that goes to proper treatment for a crematorium, not through a shredder. And especially when it’s done under cover of us not knowing. It’s just disturbing,” said David Cardenas, CEO of Monarch Waste Technologies.

Sanford’s countersuit claims that Monarch’s allegations are baseless, saying “The claims by Monarch are totally unsupported by the facts, and the lawsuit is simply a retaliation for the warranted termination of the parties’ contract and a desperate attempt by Monarch to distract from its own failures.”

Sanford adds: “For months, Monarch failed to carry out its contracted services, and when Sanford’s overwhelming concerns led to the termination of its contract, Monarch resorted to a lawsuit filled with falsehoods. As you will read in our counter suit, Sanford could no longer rely on Monarch to fulfill its contracted services in a timely, safe and sanitary fashion. In response to the spiraling situation created by Monarch’s failure to perform anywhere near the level promised, Sanford’s subsidiary, HESI, had to secure an alternative vendor to transport and destroy 73,000 lbs. of waste that Monarch had accumulated. Only after Sanford took control of the situation and sent Monarch the notice of default, did Monarch allege the claims in its lawsuit. There is video proof that any claims that Sanford/HESI employees acted “surreptitiously” under cover of darkness to intentionally stage photographs are completely false.”

They go on to address the alleged torso situation, saying: “All references to a “torso” being mishandled or missing are deeply inaccurate, and deliberately misleading. Sanford Fargo is a Level I Trauma Center with a robust research and academic mission, in which physicians and residents learn procedures and techniques using medical specimens that are donated by individuals upon their deaths and procured through companies licensed to provide these items to the medical community. Once a teaching specimen’s use is completed for its educational purpose, it is packaged for sanitary destruction. The item alleged to be a “torso” was a partial lower body research specimen used for resident education in hip replacement procedures. The specimen was clearly tagged by the external procurement company as “Human Tissue for Research” and was the type of routine biological material inherent in a medical and teaching facility like Sanford that Monarch guaranteed it would safely and promptly dispose.”

HESI previously ran an incinerator in Fargo, which closed in 2018. Back then, neighbors had expressed concerns about the facility and the way it was being run, and reached out through our Whistleblower hotline.

To read the full official complaint from Monarch, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.