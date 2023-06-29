North Dakota college presidents plead for response to Minnesota free tuition

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota University officials are raising concerns and trying to come up with a gameplan, after Minnesota lawmakers passed a bill to provide free tuition to local students.

State college presidents are pleading for a response to Minnesota’s North Star Promise Program, which they’re worried will cost them many of their students.

The program will provide free tuition to students from Minnesota families with an annual income of less than $80,000, starting in the fall of 2024.

It’s expected to cost the state $117 million over the next two years and then $50 million each year after.

North Dakota State University’s president says more than half of their students come from Minnesota. At a time of declining enrollment, this gives those students a reason not to cross the state line -- potentially costing North Dakota schools millions of dollars.

Not to mention, if kids aren’t coming here for school, they’re not staying here after to work.

“As this moves forward, I would tell you that this has catastrophic implications,” NDSU President David Cook said. “This is a very serious situation for us. I’m hopeful that the board or my colleagues around the table can come together and think about what’s the next best steps.”

Lawmakers did freeze North Dakota tuition fees for the next two years. That’s the first time that’s happened in almost three decades. Without it, students would have seen a 4% hike.

However, that’s still a lot more than “free.” Presidents are calling on the University System, the Higher Education Committee and the Governor to do something.

The state legislature still has five days at their disposal to call a session if necessary.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.