MN authorities cracking down on drunk boating during holiday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - If you’re thinking of having some alcoholic drinks and driving a boat, you better think again.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says its working with the Minnesota State Patrol and area counties to crack down on intoxicated boating.

It’s part of Operation Dry Water, a national campaign to keep people safe during the July 4th holiday. Authorities will be checking to ensure the driver of the boat is not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The DNR says alcohol is involved in 30 percent of deadly boating incidents in the state. The alcohol concentration for legal boating is .07 or less. If your breathalyzer shows .08 or higher, you are considered impaired and will face penalties, possible jail time and potential confiscation of your boat or watercraft.

Drunk boating laws do not prohibit alcoholic drinks on a boat or open containers on the boat.

