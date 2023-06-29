Cooking with Cash Wa
MN authorities cracking down on drunk boating during holiday

File photo of a July 4th boat parade on MN lake.
File photo of a July 4th boat parade on MN lake.(KEYC News 12)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - If you’re thinking of having some alcoholic drinks and driving a boat, you better think again.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says its working with the Minnesota State Patrol and area counties to crack down on intoxicated boating.

It’s part of Operation Dry Water, a national campaign to keep people safe during the July 4th holiday. Authorities will be checking to ensure the driver of the boat is not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The DNR says alcohol is involved in 30 percent of deadly boating incidents in the state. The alcohol concentration for legal boating is .07 or less. If your breathalyzer shows .08 or higher, you are considered impaired and will face penalties, possible jail time and potential confiscation of your boat or watercraft.

Drunk boating laws do not prohibit alcoholic drinks on a boat or open containers on the boat.

