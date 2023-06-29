Cooking with Cash Wa
Man arrested, accused of breaking into store and selling stolen merchandise online

(MGN)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A St. Cloud man has been arrested, accused of stealing from Ollie’s Service, Inc. at 111 Donna Drive in Alexandria Sunday night.

Police say Scott Jacobson, 45, cut the fence and broke into the Ollie’s Service storage area and shop-- leaving with numerous tools, other store items, and a 2014 ATV.

Detectives worked with employees and believed they located the stolen tools on an internet sales site. Detectives used that information to contact the seller and arranged to meet with him.

On Tuesday, contact was made with the seller, Jacobson, who was arrested for burglary along with stolen vehicle, DWI, theft, and drug charges. All items stolen were recovered, including the ATV.

The Alexandria Police Department was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, West Central MN Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Jacobson is currently in custody at the Douglas County Jail awaiting a court appearance. The case remains under investigation by detectives.

Alexandria Police would like to thank Ollie’s and the public for the information and leads that were shared with our agency through this investigation.

