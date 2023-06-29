Lawmakers to visit Red River Women’s Clinic Thursday, following one year since Dobbs decision

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Thursday, June 29, U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan (D-Minn.) will visit the Red River Women’s Clinic (RRWC) for a meeting following the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion.

The RRWC was originally located in Fargo. For 25 years, it was the only abortion clinic in the state. Following the Supreme Court decision, RRWC moved across the river to Moorhead, and since the decision, Minnesota has been considered an island for abortion care in the Upper Midwest.

Senator Smith is the only U.S. Senator to have worked at Planned Parenthood. The lawmakers say Minnesota providers are now performing 36 percent more abortions per month than before Dobbs.

