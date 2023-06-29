Large-scale sculptures to be placed in rural North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A selection committee for “Arts Across the Prairie: Placemaking in Rural North Dakota” has chosen large-scale sculptor and designer, James Peterson as the artist for their project titled – “Endless Sky - Dynamic Layers.”

After receiving more than 35 applications, the committee conducted two rounds of reviews and interviews. Three finalists submitted proposals complete with concept renderings/drawings and estimated budgets.

The installation will be located on private property near the Dahlen Esker site, midway between the city of Fordville, in Walsh County, and Dahlen, a small unincorporated community in Nelson County.

Peterson presented numerous design concepts to the selection committee. While a design has not been finalized, the committee was drawn to imagery inspired by the vast North Dakota sky and the eskers that snake through the region.

Peterson explained his concepts, ‘SKY’ and ‘ESKER’, “are tall aluminum pipes arranged in layers that create multiple winding pathways to move through while compelling viewers to gaze up towards the endless sky. The pipes are color-coated providing another layer of visual depth and complexity as the light is reflected on them.”

In his final application, Peterson wrote, “I cannot overstate how delighted I am to have this vast rural landscape as a venue for one of my artworks. I see these concepts as robust artworks that celebrate the power and beauty of North Dakota’s landscape. Inspired by the very forces that shaped our world, these artworks invite you to experience the wonder of our natural world in a way that is truly unforgettable.”

Peterson will do an initial site visit mid-July 2023 to plot accurate measurements of the existing terrain and connect with the Region 4 Stakeholder Group to finalize the design. A community gathering is set for Tuesday, July 11 at 6:30pm at the Wells restaurant and bar in Fordville where both Peterson and glacier expert Jaakko Putkonen, Associate Professor, UND College of Engineering and Mines, will be in attendance.

For more information about the gathering, visit arts.nd.gov/events or email Brenna at bblahren@nd.gov.

