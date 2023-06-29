Josh Duhamel in Mapleton Wednesday night, supporting Dare 2 Stand Out

MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Actor and Minot native Josh Duhamel was in Mapleton Wednesday night, supporting the “Dare 2 Stand Out” program.

The Fargo Park District partnered with “Dare 2 Stand Out” in 2023 to provide three additional adaptive golf carts to be used at local courses.

The program was founded to carry on the legacy of Danny Mapes. Born with spina bifida, he spent his life following his passions and overcoming the odds.

Their mission is to level the playing field in the arena of life through inclusion and accessibility for all, regardless of ability. Duhamel’s wife sits on the board.

“It just makes golf available to everybody, which I think is really cool,” Duhamel said.

Duhamel says he’s been spending a lot of time around North Dakota lately.

