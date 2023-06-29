Heating up into the Holiday Weekend

TODAY:

Scattered showers and thundershowers are possible for Thursday. These storms will once again be taking place much like we’ve seen recently in the afternoon and evenings. The area we are watching for Thursday is primarily northwestern MN. Severe storms are not expected.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Friday’s shower chance will be more spotty in nature north. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the 70s to mid 80s with mostly sunny conditions outside of thunderstorms to round out the work week.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures will be warming back up a bit more with 60s in the morning, and warming up to the 80s by the afternoon, perhaps into the low 90s for some. Sunday will be the warmest day by just a few degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies and a dry first weekend of July!

NEXT WEEK: The start of the next work week looks very summery with storms and heat. Monday heats up into the upper 80s and low 90s ahead of an approaching cold front. The cold front will be a triggering mechanism for evening storms to fire. We are closely monitoring the timing of the cold front for if the better chance for thunderstorms will take place on Monday night or Tuesday (Independence Day). The 4th of July is so big for outdoor activities, so we will continue to keep an eye on the front and give you any First Alert heads up! Temperatures for most will be in the 80s to near 90.High temperatures remain in the 80s for the rest of the week. A few spotty storm chances are possible.

