Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

First responders foster abandoned kittens after animal shelter forced to close

Sadly, three abandoned kittens were left with nowhere to go – but Officer Oak stepped in and...
Sadly, three abandoned kittens were left with nowhere to go – but Officer Oak stepped in and offered to foster them until they found homes.(Edmond 911)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMOND, Okla. (Gray News) – When an animal shelter in Oklahoma was forced to temporarily close, first responders took matters into their own hands.

According to the Edmond Police Department, the local animal shelter is temporarily closed to the public due to an illness outbreak among the shelter dogs – which means no visitors, no adoptions and no intakes.

Sadly, three abandoned kittens were left with nowhere to go last Saturday – but Officer Oak stepped in and offered to foster them until they found homes.

Dispatchers with Edmond 911 also “very willingly” offered to babysit the abandoned kittens for...
Dispatchers with Edmond 911 also “very willingly” offered to babysit the abandoned kittens for the remainder of Officer Oak’s shift until he could take them home.(Edmond 911)

Dispatchers with Edmond 911 also “very willingly” offered to babysit the abandoned kittens for the remainder of Officer Oak’s shift until he could take them home.

In an update on Monday, dispatchers said all three kittens have since been adopted.

The Edmond Animal Shelter closed on June 5 and remains closed until further notice, but officials said the dogs who tested positive for illness have continued to improve daily.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo crash
Update: Driver runs red light in fatal 3-vehicle crash in West Fargo
Clay Co. crash
UPDATE: 18-year-old woman dies at scene of crash in rural Clay County
GoFundMe for Eric Crabtree who was involved in an accident where a tire exploded.
Man badly injured while airing up truck tire that exploded in Becker County
Breanna Ziegler (left) Beatris Decoteau
Amber Alert cancelled, 3-year-old found safe
Emergency crews searching the Red River near Elm Street and 4th Avenue South in Fargo.
Man’s body recovered from the Red River between Fargo and Moorhead

Latest News

Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson reacts as he is acquitted Thursday of felony child...
Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
USDA awards grants to expand North Dakota’s meat processing capacity
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April...
Transgender Kansas residents can keep updating their documents despite a new law, governor says
Two families are remembering a man who lost his life while trying to save others.
Loved ones remember father who died rescuing son, girlfriend’s daughter caught in rip current
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during an NFL football game, Sunday,...
NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy