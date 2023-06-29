Fire deaths reach 27-year high in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Valley News Live) - 70 Minnesotans lost their lives last year because of a fire. That is the most people who have died because of a fire in a single year since 1995. The State Fire Marshal Division (SFMD) is working with fire departments and Minnesotans across the state to bring that number down.

“So many of those deaths were preventable,” said interim State Fire Marshal Amanda Swenson. “Making fire safety and prevention a habit can save your life and the lives of your loved ones.”

People tend to think of fire deaths as an individual trapped in a burning building, but the reality is that fire deaths occur under a variety of circumstances. The deaths in 2022 touched nearly every demographic from the young to the old; they happened in a variety of environments and situations; and occurred through day or night.

One of the most important things you can do to prevent a fatal fire is avoid smoking under the influence of drugs or alcohol or while on oxygen. Smoking caused the fires in nine of the fire deaths, and drugs or alcohol were present at 29 of the 70 fire deaths in 2022.

Thirteen people died in car fires last year in Minnesota so it’s important to keep safety in mind while you’re driving. It is one thing to crash while under the influence, while speeding or distracted. It is another thing to crash after that and then be forced to try to escape a fire.

While only 16 of the recorded fire deaths included smoke alarm data, we know working alarms save lives. You have about three minutes to get out of your burning home. Without a working smoke alarm, your chances of surviving a house fire are cut in half.

Save your loved ones by:

Practicing fire prevention.

Having a fire escape plan and practicing it.

Testing your smoke alarms monthly.

Fire fatalities are a problem across the state, not solely in the Twin Cities metro area. Fifty-nine percent of all fatal fires in 2022 took place in greater Minnesota. Those fires accounted for 41 of the 70 deaths.

Learn more about how you can practice fire prevention on our SFMD website.

