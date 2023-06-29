Farm Rescue celebrates 1,000 farm assistance cases

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A non-profit that helps area farmers in need is celebrating a big milestone. Farm Rescue just completed helping it’s 1,000 farm.

Volunteers provide free planting, haying, harvestin, hauling, and livestock feeding assistance for families challenged by major illness, injury, or natural disaster. Farm Rescue marked the milestone harvesting the winter wheat crop at the farm of Brad Pifer in Palestine, Illinois.

The Pifer’s farmstead, including buildings, grain storage and equipment, was destroyed by a tornado this spring.

“Farm Rescue has helped farm families to keep their operations going when faced with overwhelming challenges from illness and injury to natural disaster. This organization embodies the spirit of community and lifts the burden on farm families when they are in most need,” said Sen. John Hoeven. “We congratulate Farm Rescue and its volunteers on this tremendous milestone and join the 1,000 families they’ve assisted in thanking them for their service in our farm communities.”

Farm rescue was founded in 2005 by North Dakota native Bill Gross and now provides equipment and volunteer manpower to serve families in crisis across eight states.

If you need help, apply for assistance on the Farm Rescue website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.