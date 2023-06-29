Cooking with Cash Wa
Early morning stabbing in Becker County sends one to hospital, one to jail

Marcus Waybenais
Marcus Waybenais(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BECKER CO., MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a stabbing in Pine Point.

It happened just before 2:30 this morning. When deputies got to the scene, the victim was conscious, but he had a stab wound to the chest.

Officials say the suspect, 25-year-old Marcus Waybenais, left before law enforcement got there. The victim was taken to a local hospital. There are no details on his condition at this time.

Waybenais was arrested several hours later in that same area for 1st & 2nd Degree Assault. He’s in the Becker County Jail. Formal charges are pending review by the Becker County Attorney’s Office.

The Sheriff says this incident is not related to the homicide investigation from June 25.

Farm Rescue celebrates 1,000 farm assistance cases