One dead after crash in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a crash in West Fargo, Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:23 p.m., June 28, at 9th Street E. and 19th Avenue E. That’s just north of I-94.

Two vehicles were involved.

The West Fargo Police and West Fargo Fire departments deployed life-saving measures, but the driver of one of the motor vehicles was declared deceased on scene.

No word on what caused the crash or the names of the people involved.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.