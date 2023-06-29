Cooking with Cash Wa
One dead after crash in West Fargo

It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of 19th Ave. E. and 9th St. E.
By Kortney Lockey and Justin Betti
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a crash in West Fargo, Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:23 p.m., June 28, at 9th Street E. and 19th Avenue E. That’s just north of I-94.

Two vehicles were involved.

The West Fargo Police and West Fargo Fire departments deployed life-saving measures, but the driver of one of the motor vehicles was declared deceased on scene.

No word on what caused the crash or the names of the people involved.

