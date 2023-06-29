Cooking with Cash Wa
BREAKING: Amber alert issued for missing 3-year-old child out of Fargo

Breanna Ziegler and Terell Decoteau were last seen at Fargo Courthouse. Ziegler and Decoteau...
Breanna Ziegler and Terell Decoteau were last seen at Fargo Courthouse. Ziegler and Decoteau were ordered by the courts to turn over Beatris because the child may be in danger of bodily harm.(none)
By Your News Leader staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An Amber Alert has been issued for three-year-old Beatris Lorraine Decoteau.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Beatris or 22-year-old Breanna Ziegler or 22-year-old Terell Decoteau should call 9-1-1.

Ziegler and Decoteau were last seen at Fargo Courthouse. Ziegler and Decoteau were ordered by the courts to turn over Beatris because the child may be in danger of bodily harm.

Ziegler is 5′7″, 150 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Decoteau is 5′11″, 189 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

They may be in a gray 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with North Dakota plates 268 DSC.

