Bongards announces $125 million expansion at Perham plant

Bongards Creameries logo
Bongards Creameries logo(Bongards Creameries)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A national cheese and whey manufacturer just announced a major expansion at its plant in Perham, Minnesota. Bongards Creameries says the expansion will increase overall plant capacity to 5.5 million pounds of milk per day – an increase of 30-percent.

Bongards expanded the plant in 2015, the warehouse in 2022, and replaced the cheese vats and evaporator equipment in 2023.

“With this latest investment, we will be able to continue supporting the growth of our business, allow our current farmer-owners to expand, and allow us to bring on new members,” said Daryl Larson, Bongards CEO. “In order to increase our milk intake by nearly a third, many aspects of the production process need to be expanded.”

The investment includes expansion of the milk intake bays, cheese packaging equipment, whey drying and packaging equipment, whey warehousing, and wastewater treatment.

Construction is being completed by local Perham contractors. Major work on the project starts in July 2023 and is scheduled to be completed by June 2025.

