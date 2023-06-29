Body of missing Grand Forks man found in Turtle River

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says authorities have recovered the body of a man who was reported missing.

Officers with the Grand Forks Police Department were notified of a missing 31-year-old man from Grand Forks just after 10:00 a.m. on June 28. Investigators determined the man may have been visiting Turtle River State Park in Grand Forks County earlier that day. Deputies with the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office responded to the state park and located the man’s vehicle.

Deputies immediately began searching the state park along with state park officials. Just before 6:00 a.m. on June 29, the Grand Forks Regional Water Rescue team recovered the body of a deceased male in the Turtle River. The identity of the 31-year-old male is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 701-780-8280.

