AMBER ALERT: Toddler possibly in danger, woman on the run

Breanna Ziegler (left) Beatris Decoteau(ND Response)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities across the region are hoping to find a young girl and her former caregiver on the run.

Fargo Police say 22-year-old Breanna Ziegler was last seen at the Cass County Courthouse when she was forced to hand over a young child, because the judge believed the child may be in danger.

The child in question is 3-year-old Beatris Decoteau (picture above).

Ziegler is described as a white woman, 5′7″, 150 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Another suspect was previously being sought by police, but he has since been found.

If you have any information or see the child and the woman, you need to call 911 ASAP.

