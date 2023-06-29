Addiction to CEO: The Story of ShareHouse’s New President

FARGO, ND: June 28, 2023 – Jeremy Traen, the new CEO of ShareHouse, hasn’t had the most conventional story. He started struggling with addiction as a teenager, which carried into adulthood.

Realizing he needed help, he entered a recovery program and has been sober for 19 years.

For the past 17 years he’s been at ShareHouse, starting as a behavioral health technician and working all the way up to being the new CEO of ShareHouse.

Traen now uses his story as encouragement to others seeking treatment. “I tell them not to sell themselves short, and to dream big with their recovery. Because recovery is possible.”

ShareHouse is a treatment center providing Substance Use Disorder, Alcoholism, and Mental Health services at its locations in Fargo and Grand Forks.

The staff meets one-on-one with clients to determine appropriate care and a personalized treatment plan.

ShareHouse promotes accountability and responsibility to all clients in the program with this mission: Recovery is Possible!

