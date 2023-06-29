50th annual 4th of July celebration in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Organizers are preparing for a big show for the 50th annual Moorhead 4th of July fireworks display, which they are calling “ Moorhead Proud 5656OOH & AAH.”

“There’s something special about the anticipation of that first boom of the night. You can see the joy in everyone’s faces, and hear people actually saying ‘ooh & aah!’ It’s magical,” said Sheri Larson, Moorhead Business Association Executive Director.

The Moorhead Business Association is putting on the show at Horizon Shores Park, located at 3801 24th Avenue South, on July 4th. They say you can park there, or go to one of three family-friendly parking lot parties leading up to the fireworks at dusk.

“Bouncy houses and food trucks and different family-friendly activities, and so we encourage people to go to these because they’re also supporting local businesses and non-profits,” explains Alisha Nelson of the Moorhead Business Association.

The three VIP locations are Axis Clinicals along Highway 10, Horizon Middle School, and the Moorhead Career Academy. Larson says fireworks can be viewed from almost anywhere in Moorhead.

Parking is $10 per carload. The show will start at dusk, between 10:15-10:30 p.m., and will last approximately 25 minutes.

The park will be closed starting at 3:30 p.m. for safety reasons. Parking will be blocked off along 40th Street or 24th Avenue, so attendees should plan accordingly.

