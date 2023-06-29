Cooking with Cash Wa
35,500 Minnesotans urged to renew Medical Assistance ASAP

FILE — Families in a Minnesota welfare program will see their benefits increase for the first time in 33 years effective Saturday.(Minnesota Department of Human Services)
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Moorhead, M.N. (Valley News Live) -

Minnesota is extending the deadline to renew Medical Assistance for 35,500 people whose renewal paperwork is overdue for July 1 coverage. But people should still send in their renewal form and any required documentation as soon as possible to avoid gaps in their health insurance.

The state is working with the federal government to avoid ending Medical Assistance coverage for people who may still qualify, but face barriers such as not receiving the form in the mail. Medical Assistance is Minnesota’s Medicaid program.

“We don’t want anyone to lose their health insurance,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “Our goal is for every eligible Minnesotan to keep their Medical Assistance.”

The Minnesota Department of Human Services is taking advantage of an option offered by the federal government to extend the July 1 deadline to Aug. 1. The change will apply to the first group of families and children renewing their Medical Assistance since the pandemic. The extra month will let the department and its partners find and connect with people in that group who haven’t responded yet.

The extension also means that no eligible Minnesotans will lose Medical Assistance just before the Independence Day weekend. Having insurance makes it easier to get health care and supports the health and well-being of people and their families and communities.

People already determined ineligible for Medical Assistance will still lose coverage July 1. Some are newly qualified for MinnesotaCare beginning on that date. Others can get help finding insurance options through MNsure, the state’s health insurance marketplace.

For more information about Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare renewals, including a renewal month lookup tool, visit mn.gov/dhs/renewmycoverage.

