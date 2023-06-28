Cooking with Cash Wa
United Way School Supply Drive Begins June 29th

By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - June 29 marks the kickoff of the 2023 United Way School Supply Drive. United Way of Cass-Clay invites the community to give June 29-July 25 through financial gifts or new supplies. Just $20 fills a new backpack with the supplies a child need to show up to class confident and ready to learn. Help a whole classroom of 20 students for $400. Financial donations are the most efficient way to help the greatest number of local students!

This is the 25th year United Way has coordinated the School Supply Drive to help local children in need. In Last year in 2022, 6,000 local students were impacted through the School Supply Drive. Since 1997 nearly 100,000 backpacks have been placed in the hands of kids in need – because of this generous community. This year, backpacks and school supplies will be distributed at the FARGODOME in a drive through format on August 2-4 – visit the United Way website here at unitedwaycassclay.org for more details.

