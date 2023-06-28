Two women bicycling from Texas to Alaska hit by car near Valley City

BEREA, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two bicyclists suffered non-life threatening injuries after they were struck by a car on a railroad overpass bridge near Berea, North Dakota on Tuesday, June 27th shortly after 2pm.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said during their preliminary investigation, it was determined that a group of bicyclists traveling from Texas to Alaska were crossing over the bridge. The patrol said a vehicle driven by a man struck the bicyclists, two females were transported to Mercy Hospital in Valley City and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation with the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The patrol was assisted by the Barnes County Sheriff’s Department, Barnes County Ambulance and Valley City Rural Fire and Rescue.

