Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Two women bicycling from Texas to Alaska hit by car near Valley City

(WITN)
By Steve Urness
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two bicyclists suffered non-life threatening injuries after they were struck by a car on a railroad overpass bridge near Berea, North Dakota on Tuesday, June 27th shortly after 2pm.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said during their preliminary investigation, it was determined that a group of bicyclists traveling from Texas to Alaska were crossing over the bridge. The patrol said a vehicle driven by a man struck the bicyclists, two females were transported to Mercy Hospital in Valley City and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation with the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The patrol was assisted by the Barnes County Sheriff’s Department, Barnes County Ambulance and Valley City Rural Fire and Rescue.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Croud
UPDATE: Arrest warrant issued, tied to Becker County murder
Law enforcement on scene of the death investigation.
49 year-old woman dies after being hit on the road near Brainerd
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
Cody Ostman
UPDATE: Wild high-speed chase ends in median, driver arrested
One person has died after a shooting near Romkey Park in Moorhead on Friday, June 23.
UPDATE: Kids playing with handgun when Moorhead teen is shot and killed

Latest News

Rashad May sentenced for role in Mall of America Nike store shooting
Group will put forward a new design for Minnesota state seal, flag by next year
National HIV Testing Day
Over 80% of individuals living with HIV in North Dakota have medication making the virus undetectable and unable to be transmitted
Public Service Commission meeting about CO2 pipeline
PSC considers making CO2 dispersion documents public