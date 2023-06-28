Two dead; authorities investigating, near Pillager

PILLAGER, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Two people were found dead inside a home in rural Pillager, MN on Monday.

Cass County (Minnesota) Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that around 10 a.m. on Monday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Brook Ln SW, in Sylvan Township.

Once they got there, deputies found a 63-year-old woman and 64-year-old man dead, inside the residence.

Autopsies are scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the incident remains under investigation.

Identities and relationship of the deceased individuals are being withheld upon notification of family members.

Authorities say there is no threat to public safety at this time.

