Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Two dead; authorities investigating, near Pillager

Authorities say there’s no threat to the public
Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Justin Betti
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PILLAGER, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Two people were found dead inside a home in rural Pillager, MN on Monday.

Cass County (Minnesota) Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that around 10 a.m. on Monday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Brook Ln SW, in Sylvan Township.

Once they got there, deputies found a 63-year-old woman and 64-year-old man dead, inside the residence.

Autopsies are scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the incident remains under investigation.

Identities and relationship of the deceased individuals are being withheld upon notification of family members.

Authorities say there is no threat to public safety at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Ostman
UPDATE: Wild high-speed chase ends in median, driver arrested
GoFundMe for Eric Crabtree who was involved in an accident where a tire exploded.
Man badly injured while airing up truck tire that exploded in Becker County
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Jankowski (top) , Barnes (middle), Beyer (Bottom), have been arrested for their involvement in...
Three arrested for involvement in multiple burglaries

Latest News

Michael Croud
Task force executes warrant in Moorhead connected to Becker County homicide suspect search
United Way School Supply Drive Begins June 29th
United Way School Supply Drive Begins June 29th
4:00PM News June 28 - Part 3
4:00PM News June 28 - Part 2