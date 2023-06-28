Cooking with Cash Wa
Task force executes warrant in Moorhead connected to Becker County homicide suspect search

Michael Croud
Michael Croud(Becker County Sheriff's Office)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST.PAUL (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and other local law enforcement served a warrant last night in the search for Becker County homicide suspect Michael Dwayne Croud, 40, of White Earth.

The Red River Valley SWAT Team, West Central Drug Task Force, Becker and Clay County sheriff’s offices, White Earth Tribal Police Department and Moorhead Police Department assisted in serving the search warrant at an apartment complex on South 18th Street in Moorhead.

Croud is wanted in connection to a homicide in Pine Point in Becker County on Sunday. Police say they were also looking for evidence connected to the crime. Croud was not apprehended and there is a warrant for his arrest for second-degree murder with intent.

There is no known threat to the public at this time. Anyone who sees Croud or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.

Previous reporting:

https://www.valleynewslive.com/video/2023/06/27/update-arrest-warrant-issued-tied-becker-county-murder/

