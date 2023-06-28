Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

State of Sales: Minnesota retail expert addresses current trends

State of Sales: Retail expert addresses current trends
State of Sales: Retail expert addresses current trends(mgn)
By Robb Coles
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth-based retail company Maurices announced Wednesday their CEO David Kornberg left his position.

For more information about that staffing change, click here.

While we don’t know the reason for that move, many retail companies are making changes at the top end of their workforce.

In the past year, more than 10 major retailers including Dollar General, Foot Locker, and Kohl’s have all replaced or reassigned their chief executive officers.

This spring, for many retailers, there’s good news.

“Here in Minnesota, spending is keeping pretty strong from a consumer perspective,” said Bruce Nustad, President of the Minnesota Retailers Association.

There’s also some not-so-great news for sellers.

“We’re in definitely what I would call a hyper-competitive marketplace right now,” Nustad said.

Overall retail spending is up 4% nationally when comparing May of 2022 to 2023.

Health and personal care, groceries, and sporting goods are seeing bigger gains, but where people are buying those items from may be changing.

According to Nustad, as more people got used to buying goods online during the pandemic, that created greater competition for retailers everywhere.

“There are products where we’ll think, ‘Where can I get this product at the best price today?’ And that used to mean you’d compete with other stores in Duluth. You’d compete with other stores in Minnesota or across the U.S. Now you’re competing internationally,” Nustad said.

Some industry sectors like clothing essentially remained steady in year-over-year numbers.

While others, like home furnishings and furniture, are down 4.5% from a year ago.

Nustad has a theory of why that trend is happening.

“If you were thinking about putting carpet into your home, you probably did that during the pandemic, so you’re going to see some of those sales not quite as robust when you look at things year over year,” Nustad said.

Although the worst of the supply chain issues may be behind us, it still plays a major part in retail success or failure.

“Availability is really key right now along with cost. Those are generally playing into most consumer decisions,” Nustad said.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundMe for Eric Crabtree who was involved in an accident where a tire exploded.
Man badly injured while airing up truck tire that exploded in Becker County
Cody Ostman
UPDATE: Wild high-speed chase ends in median, driver arrested
Fleet Farm logo
Court upholds Attorney General Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
Plane crash graphic
Man dies in Polk Co. airplane crash

Latest News

Prison
Minnesota inmates sentenced to life as juveniles to become eligible for parole
Fireworks
Minneapolis 4th of July fireworks show is changing to lasers, here’s what you need to know
Man arrested, accused of breaking into store and selling stolen merchandise online
Fire deaths reach 27-year high in Minnesota
Camp Cherith in Otter Tail County, Minnesota
Water activities “on hold” at summer camp where 13-year-old died in boating accident