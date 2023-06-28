Semi carrying hogs involved in “serious accident” in rural Glyndon

GLYNDON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says a semi carrying hogs was involved in a serious accident with a car around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon along 90th Ave. N. in Glyndon.

Our reporter on scene says 90th Ave. N. is closed as crews work to investigate the crash. Nearby 70th St. N. remains open. Sheriff Empting says at least one person was taken from the scene by air-med.

The cause of the crash, or when 90th Ave. N. will reopen has not yet been released.

