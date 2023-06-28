Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Semi carrying hogs involved in “serious accident” in rural Glyndon

By Renee Nygren
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLYNDON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says a semi carrying hogs was involved in a serious accident with a car around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon along 90th Ave. N. in Glyndon.

Our reporter on scene says 90th Ave. N. is closed as crews work to investigate the crash. Nearby 70th St. N. remains open. Sheriff Empting says at least one person was taken from the scene by air-med.

The cause of the crash, or when 90th Ave. N. will reopen has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Ostman
UPDATE: Wild high-speed chase ends in median, driver arrested
GoFundMe for Eric Crabtree who was involved in an accident where a tire exploded.
Man badly injured while airing up truck tire that exploded in Becker County
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Jankowski (top) , Barnes (middle), Beyer (Bottom), have been arrested for their involvement in...
Three arrested for involvement in multiple burglaries

Latest News

A man has been recovered from the Red River between Fargo and Moorhead
A marijuana plant leaf.
Dozens of Minnesota bills to go into effect July 1
Two dead; authorities investigating, near Pillager - June 28
Task force executes warrant in Moorhead connected to Becker County homicide suspect search - June 28