Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Water Rescue in Red River between Fargo and Moorhead

Emergency crews searching the Red River near Elm Street and 4th Avenue South in Fargo.
Emergency crews searching the Red River near Elm Street and 4th Avenue South in Fargo.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several agencies are on scene after a report that someone may be in the Red River between Fargo and Moorhead.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Elm Street and 4th Avenue South around 2:15 Wednesday afternoon.

Valley News Live is on scene and was told crews scanned the bottom of the river and have not yet found anyone. Valley Water Rescue is also being dispatched to the scene.

We will update this breaking news story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Ostman
UPDATE: Wild high-speed chase ends in median, driver arrested
Police lights generic
Man badly injured while airing up truck tire that exploded in Becker County
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Jankowski (top) , Barnes (middle), Beyer (Bottom), have been arrested for their involvement in...
Three arrested for involvement in multiple burglaries

Latest News

Join us in Albert Lea for the 2023 Rock-n-Roll the Lakes August 12!
Join us in Albert Lea for the 2023 Rock-n-Roll the Lakes August 12
CONSTRUCTION NOISE- JUNE 28
Rules for construction noise in the FM area
CONSTRUCTION NOISE- JUNE 28
CONSTRUCTION NOISE-JUNE 28
Martha Olsen (left) from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Jerry Cook...
40,000 pounds of food donated to Great Plains Food Bank