Water Rescue in Red River between Fargo and Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several agencies are on scene after a report that someone may be in the Red River between Fargo and Moorhead.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Elm Street and 4th Avenue South around 2:15 Wednesday afternoon.

Valley News Live is on scene and was told crews scanned the bottom of the river and have not yet found anyone. Valley Water Rescue is also being dispatched to the scene.

We will update this breaking news story as more information becomes available.

