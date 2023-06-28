Scattered Showers & Storms Today, Some Strong

TODAY:

Morning rain showers will continue to migrate eastward through the morning. It will take a while for rain to clear our eastern counties, but many spots elsewhere will get a break from rain and storms thorugh midday. Storm chances return this afternoon and evening The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe for a significant portion of the viewing area. Although this threat will be low, we wanted to give you the First Alert heads up. Expect 1-inch diameter hail and 60 mph wind gusts to be possible in a few of the stronger storms. Highs this afternoon in the 70s to 80s.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY - FRIDAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to be maintained for Thursday as well. These storms will once again be taking place much like we’ve seen recently in the afternoon and evenings. Friday’s shower chance will be more spotty in nature. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the 70s to near 80 with mostly sunny conditions outside of thunderstorms.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures will be warming back up a bit more with 60s in the morning, and warming up to the 80s by the afternoon, perhaps into the low 90s for some. Sunday will be the warmest day by just a few degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies and a dry first weekend of July!

NEXT WEEK: The start of the next work week looks very summery with storms and heat. Monday heats up into the upper 80s and low 90s ahead of an approaching cold front. The cold front will be a triggering mechanism for evening storms to fire. A few of those storms might linger into the morning of Independence Day. We start our 4th of July mostly cloudy while showers continue to exit, leading to more sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures for most will be in the 80s to near 90. It’s looking a bit breezy during the day with decreasing wind in time for fireworks! High temperatures remain in the 80s for the rest of the week. A few spotty storm chances are possible.

