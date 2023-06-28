Rules for construction noise in the FM area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The loud sounds of construction can be annoying for many people in areas where the projects are in full effect. have you wondered how city noise ordinances in Fargo, west fargo, and Moorhead apply to construction?

In Fargo and Moorhead, construction work can start at 7 a.m., while in West Fargo the work can begin at 6:30 a.m. In all three cities, the work can continue up to 10 p.m. Although, projects are restricted to the set time frame, the city of Fargo does have an exemption in their noise ordinance for construction projects.

“There is an exception for concrete sawing because that is very time-sensitive and many times have to be done at night,” said Tom Knackmuhs, the assistant city engineer for the city of Fargo.

Meanwhile in Moorhead, the city’s noise ordinance is very limited. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency defines noise as a pollutant. The agency can only regulate noise rather than the city’s ordinance.

“The Minnesota Statute has delegated the authority to set limits or standards for noise to the MPCA. The reality is even if the city wanted a more specific noise ordinance, we actually don’t have the authority to do that, " said Moorhead Assistant City Engineer Tom Trowbridge.

The MPCA also monitors noise volume.

There is a set amount of noise volume for a certain percentage of time construction is allowed. In residential areas, 60-65 weighted decibels are allowed during the allotted daytime hours for construction. This means noise levels cannot exceed 65 dBA (decibels) for more than 10% of the time and not exceed 60 dBA more than 50% of the time.

