Over 80% of individuals living with HIV in North Dakota have medication making the virus undetectable and unable to be transmitted

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Today is the 28th annual “National HIV Testing Day” to raise awareness for and encourage people to get tested. Experts say it’s important for everyone to know their status in order to get the care and treatment they need.

Information from North Dakota Health and Human Services shows that in 2022, 42 individuals were newly diagnosed with HIV and reported. In December of 2021, there were 520 known individuals living in North Dakota with HIV/AIDS. Of those 520, 83% were virally suppressed, meaning they were taking medication that made the virus undetectable in the blood and therefore unable to be transmitted.

Dr. Ayi at Essentia says, hypothetically, if everybody got an HIV test in one day and learned their HIV status, we could end the disease completely. But, she says the stigma surrounding the diagnosis prevents many from getting tested.

She explains, exasperated, “I mean unlike having a common cold, which is also an infection, you don’t feel bad letting people know, oh I caught a cold.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.