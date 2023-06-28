Cooking with Cash Wa
Man dies in Polk Co. airplane crash

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:49 AM CDT
NEAR CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after his plane crashed into a field in Polk County, Minnesota.

On Tuesday, June 27 around 8:30 p.m. authorities were dispatched to a field in Hammond Township for a report of an airplane crash. Hammond Township is just south of Crookston.

Authorities say an agricultural plane crashed into the field and the pilot died. Officials say the pilot was the only person in the plane.

The crash is under investigation and the name will be released once family is notified.

