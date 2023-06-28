Cooking with Cash Wa
Man badly injured while airing up truck tire that exploded in Becker County

Officials say the man had to be life-flighted to Fargo.
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man was badly injured after a freak accident in Becker County Monday night.

Authorities say around 6:30 p.m. the man was helping a friend air up a truck tire, when it blew up and badly injured his arm.

Officials say the man had to be life-flighted to Fargo.

In a social media post, loved ones say he is expected to be ok. However, he broke his arm and he’s out of the first of many surgeries to come.

