Man badly injured while airing up truck tire that exploded in Becker County

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man was badly injured after a freak accident in Becker County Monday night.

Authorities say around 6:30 p.m. the man was helping a friend air up a truck tire, when it blew up and badly injured his arm.

Officials say the man had to be life-flighted to Fargo.

In a social media post, loved ones say he is expected to be ok. However, he broke his arm and he’s out of the first of many surgeries to come.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.