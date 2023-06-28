Local kid finds passion for hard work after starting a lawn care business

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In lawns across the F-M Metro, you may find a group of kids in bright yellow t-shirts as they mow, maintain and motivate.

12-year-old Alex Lattergrass sees a lot of green and not just the lawns he cares for.

“Most definitely, I’d call myself a businessman, ya,” he says.

Alex started “Alex’s Mowing Co.” two years ago, and he hasn’t looked back.

“I decided I wanted to just do it. So, I did it,” says Lattergrass. But the grass is always greener when you can work with your best friends, especially ones who double as employees.

“He asked me if I wanted to join his lawn business and I said sure,” says Lattergrass’s best friend & employee Garion Martin.

Garion knows money doesn’t grow on trees or in the weeds they pick. He has an idea of what he wants to spend his hard earned cash on though.

“A nice car. I’ve spent a lot on candy bars and drinks and stuff. I don’t know the name of the car off the top of my head, but it’s a Mustang,” says Martin.

Thankfully, the busy schedule hasn’t gotten in the way of their friendship.

“I’d like to consider myself a good boss,” says Lattergrass. He says the challenging part is finding customers, but Lattergrass was ready to find a solution.

“My mom and I love to take walks with my baby sister. So, we do that most days. I thought I may as well make a bunch of flyers and pass them out during that,” he says.

He also got a little help from people very special to him: his parents

“They made me my own Facebook page. We made a few posts, and I got customers,” says Lattergrass. He says Facebook is also where he’s heard talk of kids not wanting to work hard these days. He says, that’s not the case for him and his friends.

“They ask, ‘Does it make you feel good that you are working hard and proving people wrong?’ Ya, it makes me feel really good,” he says. He’s also hoping other kids join in on his mission.

“There are kids who do work and do things people don’t expect them to do,” Lattergrass says.

As for the future of ‘Alex’s Mowing Co.’, Lattergrass says he’s hoping to someday expand. He also plans on taking his best friend with him.

“I’m hoping to have crews in the future where I don’t even have to go to the job. I can just do my own job with Garion,” he says.

The boys’ parents say they’re very proud of all of their hard work.

If you want to book a lawn care service with ‘Alex’s Mowing Co.’, click here to be linked to his Facebook page.

