JoJo’s in West Fargo closing permanently

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - JoJo’s Italian restaurant in West Fargo is closing permanently. The business posted on Facebook Tuesday:

With a heavy heart, we have made the decision to permanently close JoJo’s. We greatly appreciate your patronage and support in West Fargo. Please direct any questions to info@eculinaryinc.com.

It’s unclear what will happen next with the space. JoJo’s opened September 21st, 2021 at the former “Tru Blu” location at 915 19th Avenue East in West Fargo. The owners of this restaurant, Eclectic Culinary Concepts, also own Lucky’s 13 in Fargo. At the time, Tru Blu Social Club was one of many eateries a small Twin-Cities-based restaurant group was purchasing. You can read our reporting on that here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.