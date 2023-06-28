Cooking with Cash Wa
Join us in Albert Lea for the 2023 Rock-n-Roll the Lakes August 12!
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Albert Lea, MN (Valley News Live) - As the hometown of rock-n-roll icon, Eddie Cochran, as well as Marian Ross, (also known as Mrs. C from Happy Days), Albert Lea knows how to rock! Choose from three different routes—10, 30, or 50 miles—of SAG-supported fun. All three courses hug picturesque lake shores and offer a variety of beautiful southern Minnesota scenery. You’re likely to spot one of the many eagles, pelicans, and countless other birds and wildlife that live in the area and love the local lakes. Food stops and great music along the route keep you rollin’. So come along with us for a fun, family-friendly ride, great tunes, and a rockin’ good time!

Make this the year you Rock-n-Roll the Lakes! This year the ride celebrates Albert Lea’s biggest and most beautiful parks. The day will feature local food trucks and live music all day. Join a short “light ride” on Friday, August 11th around Fountain lake at dusk, open & welcome to all.

Then get ready to go back to the 80′s on Saturday, August 12 and cruise around the beautiful lakes of Albert Lea, Minnesota. Register now through July 17th to get an early-bird discount! Learn more about the ride at here.

Members of the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota (BikeMN) get a discount on Rock-n-Roll the Lakes registration! BikeMN Members save $5 per rider* by clicking the link below, which automatically applies the $5 discount code (BIKEMNMEM23).

Register with Your BikeMN Membership!

