Fargo police to establish in house gun Intelligence center

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bryan Dettelbach, the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms announced plans for the establishment of a Crime Gun Intelligence Center in Fargo on Tuesday afternoon.

This collaboration between the ATF and the Fargo Police aims to implement advanced technology and procedures to aid in the identification of individuals involved in illegal activities.

“A large group of people out there may commit crime, but it is a much smaller group that are actual trigger pullers.” Dettelbach said. “The kind of crime gun intelligence center we’re creating here in Fargo will allow police to focus on those trigger pullers.”

Since 1999, the ATF has utilized the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) to analyze spent shell casings recovered from shooting incidents as part of their crime fighting strategy.

“We’re talking about taking a crime used gun and getting every piece of evidence we can.” Dettelbach said. “this gives them the tools to fight crime, with the most modern intelligence”

Dettelbach emphasized NIBIN has proven instrumental in assisting law enforcement in their efforts to combat crime in the Fargo area.

“This network has been used as recently as 3 years ago to help solve a drive by shooting in Fargo.” Dettelbach said.

As of now, the closest processing location for such forensic analysis is situated in St. Paul. However, with the establishment of the crime gun intelligence center, the Fargo Police Department will possess the capability to process information in-house, enabling them to solve cases that directly impact the local community with improved result time.

