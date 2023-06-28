Early Evening Storms May be Strong to Severe

THIS EVENING:

Storm are moving in from the north and west this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe for a significant portion of the viewing area. Although this threat will be low, we wanted to give you the First Alert heads up. Expect 1-inch diameter hail and 60 mph wind gusts to be possible in a few of the stronger and/or severe storms. Heavy rainfall is possible as well.

These storms are firing ahead of a cold front incoming from the northwest. This front will continue to move through to the southeast tonight, but our risk for strong to severe storms drops quickly after the sun sets. A few storms or showers may cold together into the early overnight as they cross into parts of northwestern MN.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY - FRIDAY Scattered showers and thundershowers are possible for Thursday. These storms will once again be taking place much like we’ve seen recently in the afternoon and evenings. The area we are watching for Thursday is primarily northwestern MN. Severe storms are not expected. Friday’s shower chance will be more spotty in nature north. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the 70s to mid 80s with mostly sunny conditions outside of thunderstorms to round out the work week.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures will be warming back up a bit more with 60s in the morning, and warming up to the 80s by the afternoon, perhaps into the low 90s for some. Sunday will be the warmest day by just a few degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies and a dry first weekend of July!

NEXT WEEK: The start of the next work week looks very summery with storms and heat. Monday heats up into the upper 80s and low 90s ahead of an approaching cold front. The cold front will be a triggering mechanism for evening storms to fire. We are closely monitoring the timing of the cold front for if the better chance for thunderstorms will take place on Monday night or Tuesday (Independence Day). The 4th of July is so big for outdoor activities, so we will continue to keep an eye on the front and give you any First Alert heads up! Temperatures for most will be in the 80s to near 90.High temperatures remain in the 80s for the rest of the week. A few spotty storm chances are possible.

