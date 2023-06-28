Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Crews investigate suspicious fire at Fargo apartment complex

The call came in around 10:45 p.m. at 901 42nd St. S.
Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic(Canva)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are trying to figure out what led to a fire at a Fargo apartment complex Tuesday night.

The call came in around 10:45 p.m. at 901 42nd St. S. Fire crews say several garages at the apartment complex caught fire.

At this hour, the Battalion Chief is calling the fire suspicious. He says investigators aren’t sure how the fire started since there is no electrical wiring in the garages.

Our crew on scene says investigators were scene canvassing the area, digging through dumpsters and looking around garages.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Croud
UPDATE: Arrest warrant issued, tied to Becker County murder
Law enforcement on scene of the death investigation.
49 year-old woman dies after being hit on the road near Brainerd
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
Cody Ostman
UPDATE: Wild high-speed chase ends in median, driver arrested
One person has died after a shooting near Romkey Park in Moorhead on Friday, June 23.
UPDATE: Kids playing with handgun when Moorhead teen is shot and killed

Latest News

JoJo's closing
JoJo’s in West Fargo closing permanently
Weather at 10:00PM KVLY June 27
Fleet Farm logo
Court upholds Attorney General Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
Police lights generic
Man badly injured while airing up truck tire that exploded in Becker County