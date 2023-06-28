Crews investigate suspicious fire at Fargo apartment complex

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are trying to figure out what led to a fire at a Fargo apartment complex Tuesday night.

The call came in around 10:45 p.m. at 901 42nd St. S. Fire crews say several garages at the apartment complex caught fire.

At this hour, the Battalion Chief is calling the fire suspicious. He says investigators aren’t sure how the fire started since there is no electrical wiring in the garages.

Our crew on scene says investigators were scene canvassing the area, digging through dumpsters and looking around garages.

