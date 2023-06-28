Court upholds Attorney General Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A federal court has denied Fleet Farm’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The court ruled that the state’s claims can proceed despite federal laws protecting the firearms industry. The lawsuit, filed in October 2022, alleges that Fleet Farm negligently sold guns to straw purchasers, one of which was used in a deadly shooting in Saint Paul.

U.S. District Court Judge John R. Tunheim rejected Fleet Farm’s argument that the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) shielded them from liability.

The judge stated that the state had validly claimed that Fleet Farm knew or should have known that they were selling firearms to straw purchasers. The court emphasized that illegally obtained firearms pose a significant danger to the public.

The decision allows the state’s lawsuit to proceed, and the case will now move to the discovery phase.

Attorney General Ellison praised the court’s decision, stating that it is a crucial step in holding gun dealers accountable for selling to straw buyers.

He emphasized that federal law should not protect dealers who ignore warning signs and sell firearms to those who are not legally allowed to possess them.

The lawsuit seeks to obtain injunctive relief, including increased oversight and training for Fleet Farm, as well as monetary relief, including disgorgement of profits from sales to straw purchasers.

