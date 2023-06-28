Correlle Prime shines in two-way player role on F-M RedHawks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Yeah, but it’s cool, it’s cool. ‘Prime Time’ is cool.”

A man of many names, two-way star Correlle Prime began his American Association career rocking homers for the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks in 2019 through 2021, batting in over 150 games in the red and black, yet only pitching in one inning.

After a year of playing with the Milwaukee Milkmen, the club brought him back to do much more.

“It’s fun because it’s baseball,” Prime said. “And I’ve been able to do a decent job here before as a hitter, they gave me a chance to pitch this year and be a part of that side of the team as well, and it’s been a lot of work, but it’s been rewarding and a lot of fun as well.”

While Prime batted over .300 and totaled 50 home runs in his three seasons in North Dakota, his real background lies in pitching, a skill he wants to reinvigorate.

“I see the way the game’s changed a lot over the past three, four, five years, and I know that I have a chance if I can just prepare all offseason, get my arm in shape, and just see on the mound, see what I can do, feel it out,” Prime said. “Like I said, we’re playing baseball, so if I can do something else good as a baseball player, I might as well give myself the opportunity to be successful.”

Manager Chris Coste has seen a lot of Prime’s journey first-hand, as the RedHawks hired the former Major Leaguer in April 2021, more than halfway through Prime’s first stint in Fargo.

“When he’s on the mound, I get a lot of compliments from umpires from behind home plate on how nasty his stuff is, and so, his bat, he’s had some pretty miraculous hits, and he still hasn’t gotten hot yet, and so, he’s about to get hot with the bat, and when he does, he’s an MVP-type guy,” Coste said.

So whether you call him, “Optimus Prime”, “Amazon Prime”, or even “Prime Drink, like the Prime Drink”, his prime is still in full swing.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.