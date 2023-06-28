Chick adopted by new eagle parents in northern Minnesota

RAINY LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An eagle chick that’s been cared for at The Raptor Center in Minnesota is now being cared for by a new pair of eagles.

An eagle specialist from The Raptor Center helped the chick get ‘adopted’ by new parents. The chick had been displaced from its nest and was brought to northern Minnesota for placement in an existing nest.

Minnesota DNR Nongame Wildlife Program posted about the project on social media. They say Dr. Michael Wierda traveled from Utah to help and climbed to the nest on Rainy Lake. “Climbing and handling eagle chicks are both specialized skills that not too many people possess,” the post said.

The nest was chosen because there was one chick in the nest already. Experts say the adults should have no trouble feeding an additional chick.

The female nestling was banded and the new male chick was banded, placed into a special bag, and lifted to his new home nest.

