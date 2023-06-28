Cooking with Cash Wa
88-year-old driver arrested for leaving scene of crash that injured two bikers

The bicyclists are part of the Texas 4000, a non-profit group raising awareness for cancer.
Bicycle spokes
(Pixabay)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two bicyclists traveling from Texas to Alaska are recovering from injuries after they were hit by an SUV near Valley City. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The bicyclists are part of the Texas 4000, a non-profit group where bicyclists participate in cross country treks to raise awareness for cancer.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 15 bicyclists of the Texas 4000 were crossing a railroad overpass bridge on 33rd Street SE near County Road 22. According to the report, the bikers were riding in single file in groups of five.

An SUV, driven by 88-year-old Peter Schuck, was passing the groups when he ran into the back of two bikers. Authorities say Schuck left the scene, but was later found by law enforcement.

Felicity Hang, 22, of Frisco, TX and Neeraj Akula, 20, of Cibolo, TX, were both injured and treated at the scene. The were later taken to Mercy Hospital in Valley City for further medical care. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Schuck was arrested and cited for leaving the scene of the crash, which is a Class A Misdemeanor. The crash remains under investigation.

